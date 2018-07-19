App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 11:38 AM IST

India, Nepal discuss ways to expedite implementation of bilateral projects

The 6th meeting of India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism, which concluded here, reviewed the progress of the implementation of all bilateral projects since the reciprocal state visits by the two Prime Ministers in April-May 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India and Nepal today discussed ways to expedite the implementation of bilateral projects and their early completion within specified time-frame.

The meeting was co-chaired by Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, and Nepalese Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi, an official statement said.

"The Meeting emphasised on the early completion of all bilateral economic and development cooperation projects by addressing difficulties faced by various projects in the process of their implementation, including projects such as Cross-border rail projects, Integrated Check Posts, Terai Roads Project, Cross-border transmission lines, Arun-III hydropower project, etc.," reads the press release.

"Both the sides discussed measures to be undertaken by the respective Governments and agencies to expedite project implementation and their early completion within specified timeframe," the statement said.

The meeting also decided to hold the 7th Meeting of the mechanism on a mutually convenient date.
