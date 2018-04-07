App
Apr 07, 2018 03:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Nepal decide to boost cooperation, speed up connectivity projects

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli today held extensive deliberations covering entire expanse of bilateral relationship and vowed to boost ties in key areas of defence and security, connectivity and trade.

After the talks, Modi said India will continue to support Nepal as per that country's priorities, adding both sides have agreed to expedite all connectivity projects.

The prime minister said cooperation between the two countries will enhance Nepal's democracy.

Modi also said the two countries agreed on laying a new railway line to link Kathmandu with India.

India and Nepal have close ties in defence and security and will work together to stop misuse of their open border, he said.

On his part, Oli said, he has come to India to take the bilateral ties between the two countries to newer heights commensurate with the realities of the 21st century.

"We want to erect a strong edifice of trust-based relationship between the two close neighbours that we are," he said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #K P Sharma Oli #Narendra Modi #Prime Minister

