India, Nepal agree to boost economic and development ties

Feb 13, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Foreign Secretary Kwatra arrived here on a two-day official visit to hold talks with the country's top political leadership on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

India and Nepal agreed on Monday to further bolster their economic and development cooperation as Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra met his Nepalese counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal and reviewed the wide-ranging bilateral partnership.

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Kwatra met his counterpart Mr Bharat Raj Paudyal and reviewed the wide-ranging India-Nepal partnership," the Indian embassy here tweeted.

"Both sides agreed to further strengthen their economic and development cooperation for benefit of the two countries and region as a whole," it said.