Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 07:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India needs to make 7 million tonnes sugar exports mandatory: Trade body head

"We have requested the government to make exports mandatory," said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The Indian government should make it compulsory for sugar mills to export at least 7 million tonnes of sugar in the 2018/19 marketing year as the country is set to harvest a record crop in the season, the head of a leading trade body said on Wednesday.

The country will start the new season next month with carry forward stocks of between 10 million and 10.5 million tonnes, Verma said. The minimum sugar selling price should be raised to Rs 3,600  per 100 kg from existing Rs 2,900, he said.
