India needs to lead and set global agenda on smuggling: Report

PTI
Jan 27, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST

The government should take up a campaign against smuggling at the global level and a curb on such practices can help the world earn about USD 31 billion per year, a report said.

Eliminating illicit trade would gain governments at least USD 31.3 billion every year, and from 2030 onwards more than 164,000 premature deaths every year would be avoided, the vast majority in middle and low-income countries, the report by Think Change Forum (TCF) said.

India being one the biggest consumer of smuggled products, the report said. The country loses a significant amount of revenue every year.

So, there is a need for India to take lead on the issue and coordinate at the global forum as the country suffers more on the revenue front than others because it is a consuming nation.