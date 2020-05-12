App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India needs to become self-reliant in post-coronavirus world: PM Modi in address to nation

The prime minister said as a nation, India is on an important turn. "For us, this crisis has brought us a message, and an opportunity," PM Modi said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: PM Narendra Modi
File image: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, said while the coronavirus crisis is something that the world has "never seen nor heard before", the world will have to move forward while taking every precaution.

"Even after the coronavirus crisis, we are observing the systems that are taking shape in the world. When we observe post and pre-coronavirus world, it's not just our dream but also our responsibility to ensure that the 21st century belongs to India. The world's condition today teaches us that the way to achieve this is self-reliance," PM Modi said during his address to the nation.

"When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India's self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world's happiness, cooperation and peace," the prime minister said, adding that India's medicines "bring a new hope".

PM Modi says total COVID-19 rescue package at Rs 20 lakh crore

related news

"With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud," PM Modi said.

The prime minister added that as a nation, India is on an important turn. "For us, this crisis has brought us a message, and an opportunity," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also said that economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand will be the five pillars of self-reliant India.

PM Modi's address comes a day after he chaired a marathon six-hour long meeting with Chief Ministers, in which he said the challenges are two-fold -- reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

Follow LIVE Updates from PM Modi's address to nation here.

The Centre and states will have to work towards achieving the twin objectives, he said.

In his March 19 address, the prime minister announced a "janta curfew" on March 22. On March 24, he announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, he extended the lockdown period till May 3. On April 3, in a video message, Modi asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5.

The lockdown was further extended till May 17 by the Home Ministry.

First Published on May 12, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

