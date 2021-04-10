India needs jobs and jabs, BJP govt gives 'jumlas, jibes': Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said money should be given in the hands of the common people to tide over the impact of the second coronavirus wave and alleged that the "arrogant government" is allergic to good suggestions. In another swipe at the Centre, he said the government should give people "jobs and jabs" instead of indulging in rhetoric.

"The failed policies of the central government have led to a terrible second wave of coronavirus and migrant labourers are forced to migrate once again," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Besides increasing vaccination, it is important to give money in their hands - both for the life of the common man and the economy of the country. But this arrogant government is allergic to good suggestions," he further tweeted.

During a review meeting with Congress-ruled states, Gandhi on Saturday suggested that money should be given to the poor and the underprivileged as they were the most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What India needs? - Jobs & Jabs. What BJP Government gives? - Jumlas & Jibes," Gandhi said in another tweet.

India saw a record 1,45,384 fresh cases with 794 more fatalities as the COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436.