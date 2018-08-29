India needs foreign investment to arrest rupee-dollar fluctuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, today said that India needs foreign investment, especially in infrastructural development, to arrest free fall of Indian rupee that has hurt the economy.

"The biggest achievement of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) is that we are receiving foreign investment in infrastructure... Given the concerns in our economy due to fluctuations in rupee-dollar exchange rate, we need foreign funding at huge scale," he said. Gadkari was speaking at an event to mark successful bidding of first highway monetisation package which helped the ministry mop up Rs 9,681.5 crore.

Rupee hit all-time low of 70.64 against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon. It had opened 22 paise lower at 70.32 against the US dollar, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers. The rupee ended at 70.59 to the dollar against Tuesday's closing rate of 70.10/$

According to data released by Reserve Bank of India, forex reserves have slipped by $33 million to $400.8 billion for the week ended August 17. The reserves are down by about $26 billion from the record high of $426.082 billion seen on April 13.

The rupee has fallen about nine percent so far in FY19 and has been one of the worst performing Asian currencies. Investors have been pulling out of emerging markets on the back of a stronger US economy.

Reserves have been in red as the central bank had to step in to cushion the fall in the Indian currency. Between April and June, the central bank has sold a net of $14.4 billion to cushion the fall in the currency, according to data from RBI’s monthly bulletin.