App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India needs foreign investment to arrest rupee-dollar fluctuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Rupee hit record low of Rs 70.57/$ intra-day on Wednesday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, today said that India needs foreign investment, especially in infrastructural development, to arrest free fall of Indian rupee that has hurt the economy.

"The biggest achievement of Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) is that we are receiving foreign investment in infrastructure... Given the concerns in our economy due to fluctuations in rupee-dollar exchange rate, we need foreign funding at huge scale," he said.  Gadkari was speaking at an event to mark successful bidding of first highway monetisation package which helped the ministry mop up Rs 9,681.5 crore.

Rupee hit all-time low of 70.64 against the dollar on Wednesday afternoon. It had opened 22 paise lower at 70.32 against the US dollar, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers. The rupee ended at 70.59 to the dollar against Tuesday's closing rate of 70.10/$

According to data released by Reserve Bank of India, forex reserves have slipped by $33 million to $400.8 billion for the week ended August 17. The reserves are down by about $26 billion from the record high of $426.082 billion seen on April 13.

related news

The rupee has fallen about nine percent so far in FY19 and has been one of the worst performing Asian currencies. Investors have been pulling out of emerging markets on the back of a stronger US economy.

Reserves have been in red as the central bank had to step in to cushion the fall in the Indian currency. Between April and June, the central bank has sold a net of $14.4 billion to cushion the fall in the currency, according to data from RBI’s monthly bulletin.

 
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Economy #India #Rupee

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.