MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Attend Quants League - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India needs at least 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions: Nitin Gadkari

The government is also thinking of providing help to those social organisations that work in medical and education sectors," Nitin Gadkari said.

PTI
September 25, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File image: Reuters)

India needs at least 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions and 200 super-specialty hospitals, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on September 25 as he called for the need to replicate the infrastructure development sector's public-private partnership model in the health care and education sectors.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister was speaking at the felicitation of COVID-19 warriors in Karad city of Maharashtra's Satara district.

He said the cooperative sector should also come forward to set up medical facilities. "Once during a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I told him about the scarcity of ventilators. He asked me how many ventilators were there in the country, to which I replied there must be around 2.5 lakh. But he told me that there were only 13,000 ventilators when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country," Gadkari said.

 

There was a lack of oxygen, beds, and other medical facilities at that time. But doctors, paramedical, nurses helped a lot in those times, he said, adding, "I appreciate their work." Apart from the government-run hospitals, the contribution of medical facilities set up by the cooperative and private sectors was commendable, the minister said.

Close

Related stories

"The public-private investment model in the road and infrastructure development sector can be replicated in health care and education sectors. The country needs a minimum of 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions, and 200 super-specialty hospitals. The government is also thinking of providing help to those social organisations that work in medical and education sectors," Gadkari said.

He also stressed the need to have at least one veterinary hospital in every tehsil.
PTI
Tags: #Medical institutions #Nitin Gadkari
first published: Sep 25, 2021 05:38 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.