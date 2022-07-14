India needs $15 billion funding to set up 15 GW hydrogen capacity by 2030: VK Saraswat

Representative image

India will need a funding of $15 billion to set up 15 GW (gigawatt) of green hydrogen capacity by 2030, NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat said on Thursday. He was speaking at a conference 'India@2030: A Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Renewable Energy' organised by CII here, a statement said.

In his address, the NITI Aayog member also suggested certain measures to reduce the cost of green hydrogen. Saraswat said that "for the price of green energy to come down to USD 1/kg, 80 percent reduction in cost of electrolyser is needed, electricity cost has to slash to 2 cents per kwh (kilowatt hour), electrolyser plant life must increase to 20 years and electrolyser efficiency must increase by 76 percent."

Kapil Maheshwari, President, New Energy, Reliance Industries Limited had recently told