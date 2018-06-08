App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Myanmar discuss bilateral ties, boundary issues

They also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and global issues of mutual interest," a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The entire gamut of bilateral ties, including issues related to boundary, security and defence, were discussed in the 17th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Myanmar, the External Affairs Ministry has said. In the meeting held yesterday, the Indian side was led by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, while U Myint Thu, Permanent Secretary, Myanmar Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the other side.

"During the discussions, the two sides reviewed the complete range of bilateral relations, including high-level visits, security and defence related issues, boundary matters and border management, trade and commerce, development cooperation, connectivity, cultural and consular matters.

"They also exchanged views on sub-regional, regional and global issues of mutual interest," a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

Last month, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had paid a two-day visit to Myanmar, during which she met the country's president U Win Myint and, State Counsellor and Minister for Foreign Affairs Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

During her visit, boundary and border related issues, peace and security matters, developments in the Rakhine State, including return of displaced Rohingyas, India's development assistance to Myanmar, ongoing projects, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:02 pm

tags #India #Myanmar

