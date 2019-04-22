App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

India must be prepared for limited military actions against terror groups in Pakistan: Hooda-led panel

The report by the task force headed by Lt. Gen (retd.) D S Hooda, made public on Sunday, stated that India's military preparedness will have to cater for a range of response options from surgical strikes to an all-out conflict as future conflicts will see an increased blurring between the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India must be prepared for unilateral, limited military actions against terror groups in Pakistan as it can be assured of peace only if it demonstrates its capability to defend national interests through the use of force, according a report by the Congress-constituted task force on national security.

The report by the task force headed by Lt. Gen (retd.) D S Hooda, made public on Sunday, stated that India's military preparedness will have to cater for a range of response options from surgical strikes to an all-out conflict as future conflicts will see an increased blurring between the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war.

The task force also called for long-term resolution to the difficult problem of conflict in Jammu and Kashmir and said serious efforts are required for countering radicalisation in the state.

The panel also called for cooperation with China and strengthening India's military preparedness through more budgetary allocation and modernisation in the defence sector.

related news

"When required, India must also be prepared for unilateral, limited military actions against terror groups in Pakistan.

"India must also not rule out dialogue with Pakistan. However, talks with Pakistan must be structured, and further progress must be based on visible results. India and Pakistan must also seriously engage on nuclear issues. Nuclear sabre rattling by Pakistan is a major hindrance to stability in South Asia," it states.

"We will only be assured of peace if we can visibly demonstrate our capability to defend our national interests through the use of force. Future conflicts will see an increased blurring between the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war. Our military preparedness will have to cater for a range of response options from surgical strikes to an all-out conflict," it said.

Noting that India-Pakistan relations are at a new low, the panel said Pakistan's attempts to bring India to the negotiating table by destabilising Kashmir have not only failed but also hardened India's stance.

It said that international support to India's air strikes in Balakot has reinforced the policy on cross-border operations. "However, there is also no doubt that military actions carry the risk of escalation and this needs to be factored into our future plans," it said.

The report by Hooda, who is said to have headed the team that conducted the surgical strikes on terror camps in PoK, stated that there is a need to have a sustained and long-term strategy to build consistent pressure on Pakistan to desist from supporting terror and diplomacy and economic isolation will play a large part in this strategy.

The task force felt that internal conflicts are a grave danger to India's national security, imposing enormous economic, political, human and social costs.

It noted that despite successes on this front, the challenges remain particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and the Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas.

Terming the conflict in Jammu and Kashmir as India's "biggest internal security challenge", the report said the two key factors responsible for continuing strife in the state are constant support of Pakistan to terror activities in the state and the sense of anger and alienation among sections of the population in Kashmir valley.

"This is exacerbated by growing radicalisation," it said, adding that rise in number of local youths joining terror ranks is another worrying factor.

"The immediate focus should be on bringing calm to the streets and reducing violence levels in Kashmir. It is only after this that further steps can be taken for a long-term resolution to this difficult problem. And calm will come only if we deal with the people of Jammu and Kashmir with empathy and understanding.

"A well-thought-out surrender and rehabilitation policy could be an effective step in reversing the growing trend of locals joining terror ranks. Healing must begin from within the state," it said, calling for encouraging civil society to take the lead in this.

The vexing problem of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community must be squarely faced to find an honourable solution, it said.

"Killing terrorists is an integral part of military operations to ensure that the state does not descend into chaos. However, this is not the primary measure of success or conflict resolution. Serious efforts are required for countering radicalisation, it suggests.

It also called for the need to have better protective equipment, bulletproof vehicles, counter-IED technology, surveillance and early-warning devices, and strong garrison security, that needs to be made on priority.

The committee also said the nuclear command and control system should be hardened against cyber attacks and India needs to gradually start building up a missile defence system to protect major cities.

"We will only be assured of peace if we can visibly demonstrate our capability to defend our national interests through the use of force. Future conflicts will see an increased blurring between the tactical, operational and strategic levels of war. Our military preparedness will have to cater for a range of response options from surgical strikes to an all-out conflict," the report said.

The task force report said the current budgetary allocations for defence, tardy procurement procedures, existing force composition, and decision-making structures pose a serious challenge to force modernisation and measures need to be taken to overcome this.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 07:46 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Written Update: White Walkers reach ...

Happy Easter: Robert Downey Jr is the newest bunny in town!

Katrina Kaif comes onboard Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, confirmed to c ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, CSK vs RCB: Despite Dhoni's brilliant 84, RCB def ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Aditi Rao Hydari isn't perturbed about not being at the top in Bollywo ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Exclusive: Anees Bazmee, who shot Salman Khan’s Ready in Sri Lanka, ...

SpiceJet Repaints Grounded Jet Airways' Boeing 737 Planes with Own Liv ...

This South African Singer is a Hit for Singing Six Variations of the H ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019 to be Announced by Himachal Pradesh Board Shor ...

HPBOSE 12 Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Scores Shortl ...

HP Board 12th result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly; L ...

HPBOSE 12th Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board to Declare Class 12 Sc ...

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal’s Supreme Court Orders Govt Not To Ban PUBG a ...

HP Board 12th Result 2019: HPBOSE Class 12 Scores to be Out Shortly in ...

IPL 2019 | Wanted Dhoni to Hit Through Off-Side On Last Ball: Patel

Seven arrested as Sri Lanka bombings death toll passes 200

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Gujarat LS polls: For Godhra Muslims, development is key poll issue; p ...

'Nyay' scheme will help restart 'economic engine': Manmohan Singh

Congress not expected to get majority in Lok Sabha polls; post-poll al ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex opens lower, Nifty below 11,700; RIL sli ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Top brokerage calls for April 22: CLSA maintains 'buy' on RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Oil prices rise on decline in US drilling activity, OPEC supply cuts

'Rahul Gandhi's real name is Rahul Vincy,' says Yogi Adityanath while ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 recap: As White Walkers reach Winte ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 after 8 explosions in churches, hot ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Premier League: Sloppy Arsenal's top-four ambitions suffer setback as ...

Jet Airways collapse: Govt must put brakes on open sky policy; privati ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Deshpande chronicles India's 4,500-year-old traditio ...

Realme 3 Pro to launch in India at 12.30 pm today: How to watch the ev ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.