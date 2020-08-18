India mulling fresh action against China on the economic front: Report

With no signs of de-escalation at the border, the government is mulling further action against China on the economic front. China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is reportedly still holding forward positions on Pangong Tso and Gogra-Hot Springs area of Ladakh.

The apex China Study Group (CSG) held a meeting on August 17 to discuss the PLA action on the ground in Ladakh and its military posture in occupied Aksai Chin region of Tibet, said a report by Hindustan Times.

The CSG, comprising India’s senior-most ministers, military leaders and bureaucrat, is the body that recommends the country’s course on the action with China.

"The Indian Army has been asked to remain in forward positions along the 1597 km LAC in Ladakh," the report said, quoting officials.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While China wants India to normalise diplomatic relations on an as-is-where-is basis, the Modi government firmly believes that anything short of status quo ante in the Ladakh sector is unacceptable.

China has repeatedly said that the PLA is well within its own perception of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Thus, it is holding on to the positions at both Gogra-Hot Springs, as well as the green top of finger four feature of Pangong Tso lake.

Meanwhile, China on August 17 said that it will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage their differences and jointly uphold the "big picture" of bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said this at a regular briefing when a Western media journalist sought China's reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that the Indian armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country's sovereignty.

Modi, in his 74th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort, said the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those challenging the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC", in a veiled reference to Pakistan and China.

Responding to the question, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao said that we have noted Prime Minister Modi's remarks.

As two neighbours and emerging major countries each with a population of over one billion, the growth of China-India relations will not only benefit our two countries and peoples but also add stability and positive energy to peace and prosperity of the region and the world at large, he said.

"Mutual respect and support between China and India is the right path and serves the long-term interests of both countries," Zhao said.

"China will continue to work with India to enhance political mutual trust, properly manage differences, strengthen practical cooperation and jointly uphold the big picture of bilateral relations," the spokesman added.

Twenty Indian army personnel were killed during the clashes on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.