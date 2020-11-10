172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-mobile-congress-to-be-held-from-december-8-10-6095631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 09:03 AM IST

India Mobile Congress to be held from December 8-10

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General Lt Gen SP Kochhar, while announcing the dates at a curtain raiser for IMC, said the event is likely to see huge participation.

PTI

The government-supported telecom sector event India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be held through virtual mode between December 8-10.

Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said there was a question mark on if the event should be skipped in 2020, but along with challenges it offers huge opportunity.

He said the Department of Telecom (DoT) will extend all support to make IMC 2020 a success.

"We have to rise to the occasion. I am told that this (is the) largest technology event in South Asia. We should build upon it. DoT is funding at least 30 SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups to participate in this event," Prakash said.

COAI Chairman Ajai Puri said senior executives from across the world are expected to participate in IMC.

Kochhar said more than 15,000 participants are expected to attend the event.

Minister of State for Communication Sanjay Dhotre, in a video message, said the number of base stations have grown by 220 per cent in the last six years and mobile telephony has reached all corners of the country.

"Telecom sector has emerged as backbone of digital infrastructure. COVID-19 has brought many challenges, but the telecom sector has proved its mettle. We believe IMC 2020 will showcase technology driven initiatives," he said.
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 09:03 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.