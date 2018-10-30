App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India may stop private vehicles in Delhi if pollution worsens: Official

"Let us hope the air pollution situation in Delhi doesn't deteriorate or else we will have to stop plying of private vehicles. Only public transport will be used," Bhure Lal, Chairman, Environment Pollution Control Authority, was quoted as saying by television news agency ANI News, a Reuters partner.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's environment pollution control authority on Tuesday said private vehicles will have to be stopped from plying in the capital of New Delhi if air pollution continues to worsen.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 02:37 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Weather

