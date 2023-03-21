 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

India may require 31,000 pilots in next 20 years: Boeing

PTI
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:26 PM IST

"India is going to need over 31,000 pilots and 26,000 mechanics over the next 20 years to take care of the aircraft coming in. This is as important a part of the Indian growth story as the aircraft (orders)," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said.

Boeing India President Salil Gupte also said the South Asian region is expected to remain the fastest growing market globally over the next 20 years. (Representative Image)

US aircraft maker Boeing has said India may require 31,000 pilots and some 26,000 mechanics over the next 20 years amid the growing order book of the aircraft original equipment manufacturers.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII event in Mumbai, Boeing India President Salil Gupte also said the South Asian region is expected to remain the fastest growing market globally over the next 20 years.

"India is going to need over 31,000 pilots and 26,000 mechanics over the next 20 years to take care of the aircraft coming in. This is as important a part of the Indian growth story as the aircraft (orders)," Gupte told reporters.

He said considering India's air traffic growth, a lot of focus has to be on making infrastructure robust, both hard infrastructure which includes airports as well as critical infrastructure, which includes pilots, among others.