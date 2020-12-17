India may have missed 90 infections for every confirmed COVID-19 case: Report

Representative image (AP)

India may have missed about 90 infections for every detected COVID-19 case until November, ThePrint has reported, citing an analysis by a committee formed by the Department of Science and Technology.

The research, carried out by the panel that developed an India-specific model of the pandemic’s trajectory, says that states like Delhi and Kerala had missed about 25 infections for every case. Other states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are estimated to have missed about 300 infections for every confirmed case.

A similar analysis in September had shown that India may have missed 60-65 infections for every detected case, the news report says.

Manindra Agrawal, a member of the committee and a professor at IIT Kanpur, told ThePrint that most states were missing infections in the 70-120 range.

In comparison, countries like Italy and the United Kingdom had missed about 10-15 infections for every case, Agrawal said. “It is important to understand that these people were never tested because they never exhibited any symptoms,” Agrawal added.

Daily COVID-19 cases being reported in India have stayed below the 40,000-mark in December. The seven-day average was at around 28,100 cases on December 16.

India’s COVID-19 caseload stood at 3.32 lakh, just 3.3 percent of the overall tally. The number of people who have recuperated from the infectious disease surged to 94.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.02 percent.

These numbers are a far cry from the peak of 97,894 new cases reported in a single day on September 17.

Reported cases have been dropping steadily since October despite festivals, gatherings, elections and a combination of air pollution and winter, conditions that are believed to be conducive for the spread of the virus. This could be because a larger segment of the population than estimated could have already been infected by the novel coronavirus.

The other possibility being suggested is that the coronavirus may have lost some of its severity because of increased exposure. However, there is no evidence to prove that.