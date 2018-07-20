India may get 1.3 crore new income tax filers this year, mostly from Uttar Pradesh

More Indians will now file income tax returns as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) expects nearly 1.3 crore new filers during the current financial year. India’s apex I-T administration body has disclosed these numbers in its confidential action plan (CAP), reports The Times of India.

CAP, which is released annually, has been advanced this year. A separate chapter has been dedicated to widening of the tax base, with region-wise target for new tax filers.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a target of 13.3 lakh. Pune has been set a stiff target of nearly 11.3 lakh, followed by a combined 10.4 lakh for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The target is the same for Tamil Nadu. The same for Delhi and Mumbai is estimated at 7 lakh and 6 .7 lakh, respectively.

The action plan defines new income tax filers as those who were not included in the taxpayer base at the beginning of the financial year and who filed a return in the current financial year.

The department had witnessed a robust increase in tax filers last fiscal with 6.8 crore income tax returns filed, up 26 percent year-on-year.