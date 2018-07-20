App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India may get 1.3 crore new income tax filers this year, mostly from Uttar Pradesh

A separate chapter has been dedicated to widening of the tax base, with region-wise target for new tax filers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

More Indians will now file income tax returns as the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) expects nearly 1.3 crore new filers during the current financial year. India’s apex I-T administration body has disclosed these numbers in its confidential action plan (CAP), reports The Times of India.

CAP, which is released annually, has been advanced this year. A separate chapter has been dedicated to widening of the tax base, with region-wise target for new tax filers.

Region-wise, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with a target of 13.3 lakh. Pune has been set a stiff target of nearly 11.3 lakh, followed by a combined 10.4 lakh for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The target is the same for Tamil Nadu. The same for Delhi and Mumbai is estimated at 7 lakh and 6 .7 lakh, respectively.

The action plan defines new income tax filers as those who were not included in the taxpayer base at the beginning of the financial year and who filed a return in the current financial year.

The department had witnessed a robust increase in tax filers last fiscal with 6.8 crore income tax returns filed, up 26 percent year-on-year.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 02:39 pm

