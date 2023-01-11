 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India may exempt 30 GW of solar plants from equipment duty - sources

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:09 PM IST

In March 2021, the government announced 25% basic customs duties on solar photovoltaic cells and 40% on solar photovoltaic modules with effect from April 1, 2022 in order to block Chinese imports and encourage indigenous manufacturing.

Solar panels | Representative Image

India may exempt some solar projects from paying duties on equipment imports, according to government and industry sources, to bring renewable-energy capacity additions back on schedule and lower consumer power tariffs.

Projects with 30 gigawatts of capacity will benefit, the sources said.

Exemption is being considered for projects that were awarded under tariff-based bidding by central agencies before the announcement was made on March 9, 2021, according to a government official and two company executives privy to the matter. They asked not to be named.

The exemption would speed up implementation of the projects, which have been delayed by at least a year.

The finance ministry declined to comment and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy did not immediately respond to a query sent by Reuters.