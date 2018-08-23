App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

India 'may' accept foreign donations: NDMA document

NDMA, on planning framework for disaster situations, has noted that as a matter of policy, the government of India does not issue any appeal for foreign assistance in the wake of a disaster.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As the row over accepting funds from foreign governments for flood-hit Kerala continues, a 2016 document prepared by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on how to handle an emergency situation suggests that assistance offered by any other country as a goodwill gesture "may" be accepted by the central government.

The National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP), a publication of the NDMA, on planning framework for disaster situations, has noted that as a matter of policy, the government of India does not issue any appeal for foreign assistance in the wake of a disaster.

"However, if the national government of another country voluntarily offers assistance as a goodwill gesture in solidarity with the disaster victims, the central government may accept the offer," the NDMP says.

The handbook carries messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

related news

The NDMP says the Ministry of Home Affairs is required to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, which is primarily responsible for reviewing foreign offers of assistance and channelising the same.

In consultation with the state government concerned, the MHA will assess the response requirements that the foreign teams can provide. The document says in case of an offer of assistance from UN agencies, India will accept it only if the government considers it necessary, based on various factors.

If accepted, the government of India will issue directions to the respective ministry or state government to coordinate with the concerned UN agency. "Any financial assistance offered by UN financial institutions involving foreign exchange will require the approval of the Department of Economic Affairs.

India will allow UN agencies and international NGOs already operating in the country at the time of the disaster event to continue their humanitarian assistance to people in the affected area in coordination with the relevant central ministries/departments and the state government as per applicable norms and protocols," it says.

When asked for a comment on the NDMP, a home ministry spokesperson said: "At this stage, the ministry of home affairs has no comment to offer".

Yesterday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said India will not accept any assistance from foreign governments for flood-ravaged Kerala in sync with an existing policy.

He said the government was committed to meeting the requirements for relief and rehabilitation in Kerala through domestic efforts.

A number of countries have announced assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala. While the United Arab Emirates has offered $100 million (around Rs 700 crore), Qatar has pledged around Rs 35 crore and Maldives has announced a donation of $50,000 (Rs 35 lakh).

The Kerala government is keen to accept the donations from the UAE. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the state government would approach the Prime Minister to clear hurdles, if any, in receiving the aid offered to the state by the United Arab Emirates.

Vijayan and Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac yesterday said India, by law, could accept financial aid voluntarily given by a foreign government in times of a severe calamity. They cited the National Disaster Management Plan.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #NDMA

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.