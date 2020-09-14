India managed to limit COVID-19 deaths to 55 per 10 lakh population: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha on September 14 that India had managed to limit its COVID-19 cases and fatalities to 3,328 infections and 55 deaths per 10 lakh population, respectively.

"With our endeavour to manage COVID-19, India has been able to limit its cases and deaths to 3,328 cases and 55 deaths per million population, respectively, which is one of the lowest in the world as compared to similarly affected countries," the minister said, according to reports.

The health minister claimed that the decision to impose a nationwide lockdown had prevented additional 14-29 lakh COVID-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths in the country.

Despite registering well over 11 lakh COVID-19 cases in the first two weeks of September, India’s recovery rate has touched 78 percent.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, more than 77,500 patients recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the previous 24-hour period. With that, the total recoveries in the country surged to over 37.8 lakh.

As of September 14, India had recorded 48.4 lakh confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 79,722 fatalities. About 9.8 lakh cases remain ‘active’, the data suggests.

India’s overall tally is the second-highest in the world, after United States.

In a statement, the Health Ministry noted that 60 percent of the active cases are in five most-affected states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. These states, however, have also reported 60 percent of the total recoveries so far.

The case fatality rate also remains around 1.6 percent, significantly lower than some of the other major country with a similarly high caseload.