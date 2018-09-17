India, Malta sign 3 MoUs as Venkaiah Naidu holds talks with president of Malta

India and Malta signed three MoUs on September 17, including one on maritime cooperation, as Vice President Venkaiah Naidu held comprehensive discussions with the President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Naidu is the first senior Indian leader to visit the Mediterranean nation in last 28 years.

The vice president, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Coleiro Preca.

"A relationship that is coming of age! Giving impetus to bilateral relationship through high level engagements, Vice President met with President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Naidu and Coleiro Preca led delegation-level talks between and discussed tourism, manufacturing, education and shipping, Kumar tweeted.

During the visit, the two sides signed three MoUs for collaboration between the Foreign Services Institutes of the two nations and cooperation in maritime and tourism.