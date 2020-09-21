172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-maldives-will-support-each-other-in-fight-against-health-economic-impact-of-covid-19-pm-modi-5864191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 09:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Maldives will support each other in fight against health, economic impact of COVID-19: PM Modi

Modi was responding to a tweet by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in which he expressed his thanks to the prime minister for India's financial assistance to his country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday India and Maldives as close friends and neighbours will continue to support each other in their fight against the health and economic impact of COVID-19.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in which he expressed his thanks to the prime minister for India's financial assistance to his country.

"India has always risen to the occasion whenever Maldives needed a friend. My sincere thanks to PM @narendramodi , government and people of India for their neighborly spirit and generosity following the official handover of USD250 million as financial assistance today," Solih said.

Modi replied, "Appreciate your warm sentiments, President @ibusolih! As close friends and neighbours, India and Maldives will continue to support each other in our fight against the health and economic impact of COVID-19."
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

