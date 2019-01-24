App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 10:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Maldives discuss maritime security, military ties

In a statement, the defence ministry described the talks as "substantive" and said that the two countries will continue their counter-terror cooperation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India and Maldives on Thursday resolved to deepen their maritime security cooperation and give a new momentum to overall military ties during talks between Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Maldivian counterpart Mariya Ahmed Didi, officials said.

In a statement, the defence ministry described the talks as "substantive" and said that the two countries will continue their counter-terror cooperation.

"India and Maldives held substantive discussions on further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation here today. Both side agreed that the two countries would continue their traditionally close cooperation on issues of maritime security, counter-terrorism," it said.

In the talks, Sitharaman reiterated India's commitment to contribute towards capacity building and training requirements of the Maldives national defence forces, the officials said.

related news

The issue of maritime security cooperation figured prominently during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih here last month.

The two countries had agreed to remain mindful of each other's concerns and aspirations for the stability of the Indian Ocean region and not allow their respective territories to be used for any activity inimical to their interests.

India is concerned over China's efforts to expand influence over Maldives.

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P called on the Maldivian defence minister.

It is Didi's first visit to India after becoming defence minister around four months back.

The second round of the India-Maldives Defence Cooperation Dialogue was also held on Thursday.

The Indian delegation was headed by Defence Secretary Shri Sanjay Mitra and Maldivian side was led by Chief of Defence Forces of Maldives Major General Abdulla Shamaal.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 10:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maldives #security

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.