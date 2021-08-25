MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

India makes e-Visa mandatory for Afghan nationals, e-Emergency visas invalidated

The Union Home Ministry had on August 17 announced a new category of visa to fast-track the applications of Afghans who want to come to India.

Moneycontrol News
August 25, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST

"Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," the statement from MHA said. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian government considering the prevailing situation in Afghanistan decided on August 25 that all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa. It also invalidates previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India.

"Due to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

Afghanistan-Taliban Crisis LIVE Updates

It further said that previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect.

"Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," the statement from MHA said.

Close

Related stories

The Union Home Ministry had on August 17 announced a new category of visa to fast-track the applications of Afghans who want to come to India.

"The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson had said. The announcement was made two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

India began the complex evacuation mission by airlifting 40 Indians from Kabul to Delhi on August 16, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

Read | Need both humanitarian and strategic responses in Afghanistan, former diplomats say

So far, India has evacuated over 800 people amid a deteriorating security situation in Kabul and scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens.

Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

In the last few days, India stepped up its efforts to evacuate Indians and its Afghan partners from Kabul amid increasing hostilities by the Taliban.

On August 24, India brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to a Tajik city.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghanistan #India #Taliban #world
first published: Aug 25, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.