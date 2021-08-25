India makes e-Visa mandatory for Afghan nationals, e-Emergency visas invalidated

"Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," the statement from MHA said. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian government considering the prevailing situation in Afghanistan decided on August 25 that all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa. It also invalidates previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India.

"Due to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and streamlining of the visa process by introduction of the e-Emergency X-Misc visa, it has been decided that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

It further said that previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect.

"Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in," the statement from MHA said.

The Union Home Ministry had on August 17 announced a new category of visa to fast-track the applications of Afghans who want to come to India.

"The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India," a home ministry spokesperson had said. The announcement was made two days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

India began the complex evacuation mission by airlifting 40 Indians from Kabul to Delhi on August 16, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city.

So far, India has evacuated over 800 people amid a deteriorating security situation in Kabul and scramble by various nations to rescue their citizens.

Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for over a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

In the last few days, India stepped up its efforts to evacuate Indians and its Afghan partners from Kabul amid increasing hostilities by the Taliban.

On August 24, India brought back 78 people, including 25 of its nationals and a number of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated from Kabul to a Tajik city.