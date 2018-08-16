App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

India lost a great son, end of an era: Pranab Mukherjee on Vajpayee

Vajpayee was a democrat to the core, Mukherjee said as he expressed sadness at his demise.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India had lost a great son and an era had come to an end, former president Pranab Mukherjee said on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death today, while describing the BJP stalwart as a reasoned critique in the opposition and a seeker of consensus as prime minister.

"Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A reasoned critique in opposition and a seeker of consensus as PM, Atal Ji was a democrat to the core. In his passing away, India has lost a great son and an era has come to an end. My deepest condolences," he said in a tweet.

Former prime minister Vajpayee, one of India's most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died here today. He was 93.

Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter, Namita Kaul Bhattacharya.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital, where he was admitted on June 11 with a variety of ailments.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 07:15 pm

