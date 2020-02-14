India lost 14 tigers in poaching in 2019, reveals RTI reply

India has seen 14 cases of poaching of tigers in 2019, wherein most of such killing have been detected in Assam, Lakshadweep and Madhya Pradesh, The Times of India has reported citing an RTI reply from the Wildlife Crime Bureau of India (WCCB).

According to the report, four tigers were poached in Assam, three each in Lakshadweep and Madhya Pradesh, and one each in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Although the RTI reply stated 14 cases of poaching of tigers, there would be many more poaching cases, which may have gone unreported by the states, HV Girish, WCCB’s deputy director (northern region) told the publication.

The RTI reply further said that as many as 31 poachers had been arrested so far. All these arrests were made in Assam, Telangana, West Bengal and Maharashtra, whereas authorities in Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have failed to nab the miscreants, it revealed.

The RTI was filed by activist Ranjan Tomar to collect some information on the status of tigers in India for a project.

In talks with the publication, Tomar said that the data shared by WCCB was startling that some states were not taking action on poachers.

He hoped that the data would help in bringing more action to curb wildlife crime.

The report further mentioned as many as 95 tigers died in India in 2019. The figure combines all deaths, including those due to health reasons, said the officials.