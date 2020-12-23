India loses tax dispute with Cairn, asked to pay $1.2 billion in damages

India has been asked to pay Cairn Energy damages worth $1.2 billion after the latter won an arbitration in a tax dispute, CNBC-TV18 reported.

An arbitral panel in Hague ruled in favour of Cairn in the retrospective tax demand case, the news channel reported.

The decision comes just a few months after a Dutch tribunal granted Vodafone an arbitration award in connection with India's retrospective tax demand.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)