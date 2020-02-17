App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2020 01:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS General Bipin Rawat

The Indian Air Force will helm the air defence command and all-long range missiles as well as air defence assets will come under it, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday. The air defence command is to be rolled out by the beginning of next year and the Peninsula command by the end of 2021, Gen Rawat told a select group of journalists.

"India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir," Gen Rawat said.

Indian Navy's Eastern and Western commands will be integrated into the Peninsula command, he said.

India will also have a separate training and doctrinal command and logistics command, he said .

He also favoured a policy of staggered procurement of big ticket purchases, including acquisition of 114 fighter jets.

The Navy's demand for a third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing performance of indigenously-built aircraft carrier, he said.

Gen Rawat also said that submarines are a priority over aircraft carrier for the Navy.

India is also looking at overseas bases for logistics, he added.

First Published on Feb 17, 2020 01:30 pm

tags #CDS General Rawat #Current Affairs #India #Jammu & Kashmir

