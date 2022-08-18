India likely to overtake China vis-à-vis number of overseas students in UK

(Representational image)

India is likely to overtake China vis-à-vis the number of overseas students going to the United Kingdom this year. At present, China sends the maximum number of international students to the UK, followed by India.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, said that the number of visas issued to Indian students went up from 20,000 five years ago to one lakh last year, and is likely to climb further up.

He added that this year, the number of Indian students on British campuses would surpass China. “We issued roughly 1,00,000 student visas last academic year. We hope to beat the record of last year. There’s been a huge growth in Indian student numbers to the UK. We’ve got down to somewhere very low, less than 20,000 four or five years ago, now it’s up to 100,000, we want to go even higher. It could be that this year India overtakes China in terms of students coming to the UK.”

According to a Times of India report, to mark India’s 75th year of independence, Britain is offering 75 -- the highest number of Chevening scholarships to students from the country. The number of Chevening scholarships being issued to Indian students may go higher from next year if more sponsors join in.

India and UK had recently signed a memorandum of understanding to mutually recognise educational qualifications inclusive of maritime education and agreed upon a framework for healthcare workers. Ellis said that the MoU would enable the “recognition of the UK’s master’s degree by Indian authorities, which would be particularly relevant if one is seeking a government job or wishing to do a PhD in Britain”.

According to the British High Commissioner, this move will help build more confidence and trust between the nations and increase the flow of people between India and the UK.

He added: “A lot of people are already moving between the UK and India, but we want even more, including more people from Britain coming to India. Essentially, we would recognise Indian masters. That will help people from India if they want to get employment in the UK, so it works both ways.”