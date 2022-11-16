 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India likely to import 64% less soyabean; nil soyabean meal in 2022-23: SOPA

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

The country had imported 5.55 lakh tonnes of soyabean during the 2021-22 season (October-September)

India's soyabean import is pegged lower by 64 per cent at 2 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 season on prospects of higher domestic production, industry body SOPA said on Wednesday.

The country had imported 5.55 lakh tonnes of soyabean during the 2021-22 season (October-September), it said.

According to the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), the domestic production of soyabean is estimated to increase to 120.40 lakh tonnes in the 2022-23 season when compared with 118.89 lakh tonnes last season.

Even the carry-over stock remains higher at 25.15 lakh tonnes as against 1.83 lakh tonnes in the previous year.

The total availability of soyabean is estimated at 147.55 lakh tonnes this season, higher than 126.27 lakh tonnes in the previous season, the industry body said in a statement.

Out of the total soyabean, about 100 lakh tonnes would be available for crushing this season as against 84 lakh tonnes in the previous 2021-22 season.