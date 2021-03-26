India likely to have 'close to normal' monsoon this year: Report

Total rainfall between 96 percent and 104 percent of the national average of just over 88 centimeters (35 inches) is considered as a normal monsoon in the country. [Shutterstock]

India will likely receive normal four-month monsoon this year, according to AccuWeather Inc.'s prediction.

Jason Nicholls, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather, a Pennsylvania based providing commercial weather forecasting service, told Bloomberg. "It doesn’t look like a drought year across India."

“We are leaning toward a close to normal monsoon overall for the nation," Nicholls added. India's agriculture is highly dependent upon the monsoon to irrigate its fields and to collect water in reservoirs for the winter crops. Short monsoon can lead to water shortage across the country, low crop output and higher imports.

“There is some concern the Indian Ocean Dipole goes negative in late summer or early autumn, which may mean rainfall comes up short of normal in northwest India with an easing of monsoon rains later in the season," Nicholls said.