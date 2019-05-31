App
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2019: IMD

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be 96% of the long-term average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India is likely to see average monsoon rains this year, the state-run weather office said on May 31, which should support agricultural production and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy, where half of the farmland lacks irrigation.

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

In July, the country could receive 95% rainfall of LPA, while in August rains could 99% of LPA, it said.

The monsoon season delivers about 70% of India's annual rainfall and is key to the success of the farm sector in Asia's third-biggest economy.

 
First Published on May 31, 2019 03:16 pm

