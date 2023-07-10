India likely to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets, three Scorpene class submarines from France

Rafale jets, produced by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation, are known for air-superiority and precision strikes. (Image: ANI)

French President Emmanuel Macron has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend France's National Day, commonly known as Bastille Day, on July 14.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France, he is expected to announce a deal to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets and three Scorpene class conventional submarines from the country.

According to news agency ANI, the defence forces had proposed to the Defence Ministry to purchase the jets and submarines from France, and PM Modi will likely be announcing the same next week. As per the proposal, the Indian Navy will acquire 22 single-seated Rafale Marine aircraft from France along with four trainer aircraft.

The Indian Navy has reportedly been pressing the government to purchase the fighter jets and submarines urgently, citing the shortages they are facing vis-à-vis the security challenges around the country. As for the three submarines are concerned, they would be acquired under a repeat clause by the Indian Navy as part of Project 75.

Both INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant have been operating MiG-29s and need Rafales for operations.

Together, the deals are estimated to be worth more than Rs 90,000 crore. The cost will be finalised after completing contract negotiations once the deal is announced. According to government sources cited by the news agency, India may ask for price concessions while concluding the deal and also seek out more ‘Make-in-India’ clauses in the plan.

ANI also quoted industry sources as saying that India and France will likely form a joint team to negotiate the aircraft deal. Just like it did for the previous acquisition of 36 Rafale fighter jets.