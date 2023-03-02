 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India lends support to Ajay Banga's nomination for World Bank President post

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

"Congratulations to Mr Ajay Banga on being nominated to lead @WorldBank. India supports Mr Banga's nomination and looks forward to his leadership of the @WorldBank," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

US President Joe Biden nominated Indian-American business veteran Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank (Image: Reuters)

India on Thursday extended support to the candidature of Ajay Banga as World Bank President, saying his nomination comes at a time when the multilateral lending agency is considering next-generation reforms.

Last month, the US President Joe Biden announced that the US is nominating Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, saying the Indian-American business leader is uniquely equipped to lead the global institution at "this critical moment in history." If confirmed by the World Bank Board of Directors, Banga would be the first-ever Indian-American and Sikh-American to head either of the two top international financial institutions: International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

"Mr Banga brings with him unique and wide-ranging expertise in #financial and #technological sectors, rich experience in guiding large organisations that have invested and created jobs in #DevelopingEconomies, and in mobilising resources on a large scale," said another tweet.