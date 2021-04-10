English
India fastest country to administer 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 85 days: Govt

This milestone comes as the country battles the second wave of the deadly infection amid a rising uproar of shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moneycontrol News
April 10, 2021 / 07:21 PM IST
Representative Image

India has become the fastest country to administer over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days, announced Union Ministry on April 10.

The development comes a day after private vaccination centres in the country's worst-hit state, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai were shut due to “insufficient supply” of COVID-19 shots, the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on April 9.

In a notice, the BMC also asked private vaccination centres to cancel their sessions, if already scheduled, for the next three days, from Saturday to Monday.

The central government launched its vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, India on April 10 witnessed a steep surge of 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge so far, as the country's tally increased to 1,32,05,0926.
TAGS: #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #India
first published: Apr 10, 2021 07:08 pm

