India fastest country to administer 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 85 days: Govt

Representative Image

India has become the fastest country to administer over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in record 85 days, announced Union Ministry on April 10.

More than 10 crores vaccine doses administered, till now: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/AFWM04jkQS April 10, 2021

This milestone comes as the country battles the second wave of the deadly infection amid a rising uproar of shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

The development comes a day after private vaccination centres in the country's worst-hit state, Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai were shut due to “insufficient supply” of COVID-19 shots, the city’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced on April 9.

In a notice, the BMC also asked private vaccination centres to cancel their sessions, if already scheduled, for the next three days, from Saturday to Monday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The central government launched its vaccination drive on January 16 this year.

Meanwhile, India on April 10 witnessed a steep surge of 1,45,384 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day surge so far, as the country's tally increased to 1,32,05,0926.