India leading the way of innovation, one unicorn coming up every 10 days: PM Modi in Germany

India is leading the "way of innovation", with one unicorn emerging in the country at every 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 26 in Germany's Munich, where he addressed members of the Indian community.

"There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world," he said.

"Not only this, in India, on an average, we have a ‘unicorn’ every 10 days," Modi added.

The spirit of innovation is evident in all parts of the country, Modi claimed, noting that an average of 5,000 patents are filed every month in India.

The country is also matching the pace of digitisation, with "40 percent real time digital transactions of the world taking place in India", he added.

The push towards digitalisation has also led to the ease of living, the prime minister suggested, pointing out that around "12 to 15 lakh people travel in train daily by booking online tickets".

The use of technology has also impacted the agricultural sector. "You will be surprised to know that we have started spreading fertiliser using drones in India," Modi said.

Mapping of land and houses are also being done using drones, he added, further noting that property certificates have also been issued based on the verification process.

'India's mindset has changed'

The country has moved away from the lackadaisical attitude of the past, Modi told the Indian diaspora amid loud chants in support of his government.

"Today's India doesn't believe in 'hota hai , chalta hai" mindset. Today's India is identified with 'karna hai aur Kara hi hai ' mindset," he said.

In the last century, Germany and other countries took benefit from the industrial revolution, but India was left behind as it was not independent, Modi said. "But now India will not be left behind in fourth industrial revolution, it's now leading the world."

India's successful vaccination drive is also reflective of the changed mindset, Modi pointed out. "There was a time when people said India will take 10-15 years to vaccinate its population. Today, 90 percent of adults have taken both doses and 95 percent of adults have taken at least one dose."

Similarly, he added, the campaign against open defecation has also been successful. "Today, every village in our country is open defecation free, has electricity and 99 percent of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since last two years," he further said.

'Emergency a blemish on our democracy'

The prime minister recalled the imposition of Emergency, on this day, June 26, in the year 1975, describing it as a "blemish on our democracy".

"Today is June 26 which is also known for the day when India's democracy that's is in DNA of every Indian, was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency was a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy," he added.

"We Indians are proud of our democracy. Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy...The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered," he further said.

Modi is, notably, on a two-day visit to Germany where he has been invited to attend the G7 summit. On his way back, the prime minister would be briefly stopping over in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as he would be paying personal condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler, who passed away last month.