India leading in spirituality, technology and economy, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was marching ahead in various fields, including technology and economy even as spiritual centres are reviving in the country.

In his virtual address during the inauguration of Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said 40 per cent of the total real-time online transactions are taking place in India.

He further said that India has the third largest startup ecosystem in the world and was competing with big countries in areas such as digital technology and 5G technology.

"On one hand spiritual centres are reviving in the country and simultaneously India is leading in economy and technology" Today India is among the world's top five economies. India has the world's third largest startup ecosystem in the world," he said.

For thousands of years Indian saints have nourished the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', Modi reminded.

"I have come to Puttaparthi many times, but this time I could not come. I have been invited to come and give blessings, but I will come to take blessings but not give, he said.

Though he may not be with them physically, Modi said with the help of technology "I am with all of you".

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust has built Sai Hira Global Convention Centre at Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, funded by philanthropist Ryuko Hira, demonstrating the vision of cultural exchange, spirituality and Global exchange.

The new facility will host conferences, seminars and cultural events, including encouraging dialogue and understanding between individuals from all walks of life.

It is also equipped with meditation halls, serene gardens and accommodation facilities.

Prasanthi Nilayam is the main ashram of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, located in the eponymous district of Andhra Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)