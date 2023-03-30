 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India key source market for Singapore cruise industry

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

India was the second most tourist-generating market for Singapore in 2022 with 686,000 Indians visiting the country, whose cruise industry has seen a significant recovery post-Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, tourists visiting Singapore reached 6.3 million in 2022, exceeding the Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) forecast of 4-6 million following a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Indian market is an important source for our cruise industry," Minister in charge of Trade Relations and Transport S Iswaran told PTI on Wednesday.

"Together with Singapore tourism partners, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is looking forward to welcoming our Indian friends to experience our new and transformed attractions and experiences, and reimagine what a completely enjoyable family vacation can be," said STB.