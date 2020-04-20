App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 07:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

India, Kazakhstan strategic partners; solidarity during challenging times strengthens bond: PM Modi

"Thank you President Tokayev @TokayevKZ for your warm words. India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries," Modi wrote on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and a demonstration of solidarity during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic further strengthens the bonds between the two countries.

He was responding to a tweet by Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who thanked India for sending medical supplies to help it counter coronavirus.

"Thank you President Tokayev @TokayevKZ for your warm words. India and Kazakhstan are strategic partners and cooperation and demonstration of solidarity during such challenging times further strengthens the bond of friendship between the two countries," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, thanking Modi for the medical supplies, Tokayev tweeted, "This high mark of friendship & solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 07:25 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kazakhstan #Narendra Modi

