India
Mar 01, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

India, Jordan to strengthen defence cooperation

Ahead of the bilateral talks, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "reinvigorating traditionally close and cordial ties."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held comprehensive talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II on key bilateral and regional issues after which two sides signed a dozen agreements, including on strengthening cooperation in defence and counter-terrorism.

Apart from defence deal, an agreement on visa waiver for diplomatic and official passport holders were among 12 documents.

The defence agreement will define the scope of the cooperation in some of the recognised areas like training; defence industry; counter-terrorism; military studies; cyber security; military medical services, peace-keeping etc, the external affairs ministry said.

Other MoUs included cooperation in field of health and medicine, setting up of next generation Centre of Excellence (COE) in Jordan, long term supply of Rock Phosphate and Fertilizer/NPK as well as customs mutual assistance agreement.

tags #defence #India #Jordan #Narendra Modi

