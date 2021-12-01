India joins G-20 Troika, to take over presidency on December 1 next year

Representative Image

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on December 1 said India has officially joined the G20 Troika which consists of Indonesia, Italy, and India - the current, previous and incoming G20 Presidencies, respectively.

India will be taking over the presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia which assumed the presidency today. Indonesia will convene various G20 meetings throughout the year culminating with the G20 Leaders’ Summit on October 30-31 2022 under the overall theme of 'Recover Together Recover Stronger'.

'As a Troika member, India will work closely with Indonesia and Italy to ensure consistency and continuity of the G20’s agenda," MEA's statement read. India will also convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in 2023 and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal was appointed as Sherpa for the same, earlier this year.

"G20 countries have come together to better prepare for the future. As a founding member of the G20, India has used the platform to raise issues of vital importance and those that impact on the most vulnerable around the world," the MEA said in its statement.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the country's representation at the G20 summits since 2014.

G20 brings together 19 of the world's leading economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 percent of global GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the global population, according to MEA.

The G20 member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.