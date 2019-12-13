App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 13, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Japan summit in Guwahati postponed: MEA

Abe was scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day India visit to hold summit talks with Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Pic
India announced on December 13 that the annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, which was scheduled to be held in Guwahati, has been postponed.

"With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM @AbeShinzo to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Guwahati is witnessing massive protest over the new Citizenship law.

First Published on Dec 13, 2019 02:25 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Japan #Narendra Modi #Shinzo Abe

