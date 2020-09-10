172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|india-japan-seal-military-logistics-cooperation-pact-5821391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2020 01:52 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India, Japan seal military logistics cooperation pact

The two countries have built close defence ties in recent years, which analysts say are part of efforts to counter the growing weight of China across the region.

PTI

India and Japan have signed an agreement that will provide their militaries access to each other's bases for supplies and services, the Indian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The two countries have built close defence ties in recent years, which analysts say are part of efforts to counter the growing weight of China across the region.

"The agreement will also enhance the interoperability between the Armed Forces of India and Japan," the defence ministry statement said.
First Published on Sep 10, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.