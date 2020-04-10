App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 06:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

India-Japan partnership can help develop new techs for post-COVID world: PM Modi

The prime minister made these remarks on Twitter after speaking with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on the situation arising out of coronavirus outbreak.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID-19 world.



"Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world - for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world," he said.

Prime Minister Abe had recently declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures to contain the spread of the killer virus.

An official statement later said the two leaders discussed the global health and economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also discussed the steps taken in their respective countries to deal with this crisis.

Both the leaders expressed appreciation for the support and facilitation provided during the present crisis to each other's citizens present in their respective territories, and agreed to continue such coordination.

"The two leaders agreed that the India-Japan partnership could play a critical role in helping the world find solutions to the challenges arising out of the pandemic," the statement said.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Japan #Narendra Modi #Shinzo Abe

