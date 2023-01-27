India, Japan conclude 16-day air exercise

The inaugural edition of the 16-day bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force has concluded in Japan.

The exercise, 'Veer Guardian 2023', involved precise planning and skilful execution by both the air forces, the Indian Air Force said on Friday. The exercise concluded on Thursday.

"The IAF and JASDF engaged in air combat manoeuvring, interception and air defence missions, both in visual and beyond visual range settings. Aircrew of the two participating air forces also flew in each other's fighter aircraft to gain a deeper understanding of each other's operating philosophies," the IAF said.

It said the JASDF participated in the exercise with its F-2 and F-15 aircraft, while the IAF contingent participated with the Su-30 MKI aircraft. The IAF fighter contingent was complemented by one IL-78 flight refuelling aircraft and two C-17 Globemaster strategic airlift transport aircraft.

"During the joint training spanning 16 days, the two Air Forces engaged in complex and comprehensive aerial manoeuvres in multiple simulated operational scenarios," the IAF said in a statement.

It said the exercise provided the two air forces with an opportunity to enhance mutual understanding.