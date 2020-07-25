India, Israel might strengthen military ties; discuss border dispute with China: Report

Israel and India might strengthen strategic military ties and cooperation, after a talk between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Lt Gen Benjamin Gantz.

"Both the Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of strategic cooperation between the two countries and discussed possibilities of further strengthening the defence engagements," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The defence ministers of the two countries discussed the India-China border dispute, says a report by The Economic Times.

Chinese soldiers have withdrawn completely from Patrol Point 15, situated along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the report added. But the disengagement process at the Finger Area along the Pangong Tso lake has been stalled.

Singh apprised Gantz about major reforms initiated by India in the defence manufacturing sector and called for greater participation of Israeli defence firms in joint development of weapons and military hardware with Indian companies, they said.

India has been the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware and the latter has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

"They also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing collaboration in research and development in fighting pandemic COVID-19 which will not only benefit the two countries but also aid the larger humanitarian cause," it said.

The ministry said Singh invited greater participation of Israeli defence companies under new liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) regime in defence manufacturing.

"The two ministers exchanged views on regional developments. Defence minister of Israel responded positively to an invitation from Singh to visit India at the earliest opportunity," it said.