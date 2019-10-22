‘India is proud of his accomplishments,’ says PM Modi after meeting Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Abhijit Banerjee — who recently won the Nobel Prize in Economics, along with two others for experimental approach to alleviating global poverty – met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on October 22.

Following the meeting, PM Modi tweeted: “Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours.”

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, on October 14, awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize for Economics to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

Banerjee was born in Mumbai, India in 1961 and was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Harvard University, where he received his PhD in 1988.



He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

During an interview with News18 recently, Banerjee had said that voters in India had endorsed PM Modi as a “whole package”.