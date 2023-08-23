India is on the Moon, Chandrayaan-3 had a very soft landing, says ISRO chief

Officials at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru break into applause after the lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole

With Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 making soft-landing on the moon, India became the first nation to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

While officials at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru broke into applause after the lander module successfully landed on the moon’s South Pole, the space agency’s chief S Somanath said, “We have achieved a soft landing on the moon. India is on the Moon.”

The space agency said that Chandrayaan-3 had orbited the moon 120 times. “Comforting to receive the PM's backing for future missions. This is a work of generations of ISRO leadership,” said Somanath.

He also congratulated his team on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. "Thank you everyone for the support...We learned a lot from our failure and today we succeeded. We are looking forward to the next 14 days from now for Chandrayaan-3,” he said.

According to Somanath, Chandrayaan-3 had a very soft landing as it was able to achieve most of the nominal conditions, including the velocity of the touchdown. “This gives us a lot of confidence that the health of the craft will be very good,” he said. The countdown of the Vikram hovered at 150 metres, then 130 metres, and 50 metres and decelerated before finally touching down on the lunar surface.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated the team. ”The PM said he would like to personally come down and congratulate each one of us. ISRO's next mission is Aditya L-1 mission which is getting ready at Sriharikota.”

Modi had joined the mission control headquarters virtually from South Africa, where he is attending the BRICS summit.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also congratulated the space agency. “While the world fantasises about the moon, we have actually felt the moon...the world dreams of the moon, and we have seen the dream getting converted into reality…sky is not the limit,” he said.

India’s success comes days after a Russian probe Luna-25 crashed at the Moon’s south pole.