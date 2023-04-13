 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country in FTAs: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country under a free trade agreement (FTA) and is only looking to engage with trading partners on mobility like temporary visas for students, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said that some people mix up mobility and immigration but they are two separate subjects. Mobility is about expanding trade, business, providing temporary visas for people who visit a country either for work or for studies, he said.

”India is not seeking permanent immigration visas from any country… We are only looking to engage with countries on mobility. We are concerned only about our ability to give services for business and investments through temporary visas,  for students who take training in the post study period… (and) for which we have found a lot of acceptance in all the countries with which we are talking,” he told reporters here.

He added that post-Covid, the world is realising that remote working is a great success and in fact this will open up huge opportunities for ”our” young boys and girls from smaller towns and tier 2 and 3 cities. It would also improve the competitiveness of India’s services and help the country support the global effort towards international exchange of goods and services, he added.